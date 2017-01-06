Classes canceled at LaPoynor ISD

LARUE - Classes are canceled today for all campuses at LaPoynor ISD in LaRue. Superintendent James Young tells CBS19 it's because of a power outage. We are not sure what caused the power outage.
More Stories
-
Macy's and Sears announce store closings around East TexasJan. 6, 2017, 6:15 a.m.
-
Classes canceled at LaPoynor ISDJan. 6, 2017, 6:36 a.m.
-
Poor Texans left in dark as state electricity aid…Jan. 5, 2017, 10:52 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs