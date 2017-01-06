Classes canceled at LaPoynor ISD

KYTX
LARUE - Classes are canceled today for all campuses at LaPoynor ISD in LaRue. Superintendent James Young tells CBS19 it's because of a power outage. We are not sure what caused the power outage. 


