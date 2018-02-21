KYTX
Close

Classes canceled tomorrow for Elysian Fields ISD

Gabriela Garcia, KYTX 8:26 PM. CST February 21, 2018

HARRISON COUNTY - According to the district's website, Elysian Fields ISD will not hold classes tomorrow, Wednesday Feb. 22, 2018 due to flooded roads.

Elysian Fields High School also spread the word in a Facebook status.

© 2018 KYTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories