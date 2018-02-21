Close Classes canceled tomorrow for Elysian Fields ISD Gabriela Garcia, KYTX 8:26 PM. CST February 21, 2018 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST HARRISON COUNTY - According to the district's website, Elysian Fields ISD will not hold classes tomorrow, Wednesday Feb. 22, 2018 due to flooded roads.Elysian Fields High School also spread the word in a Facebook status. © 2018 KYTX-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS ETX photographer talks about her viral boudoir photos Atwood's robbery Crosby-Lebus worker strike Las Vegas/Mandalay Bay shooting - What we know Teacher accused of assault 84-year-old post office worker retires 11 new features in IOS 11 SPCA Dogtoberfest East Texan nearly caught in Vegas shooting Under The Lights Week 5 (Sept. 29) More Stories Still time to enter for your chance to win The… Jan 31, 2018, 7:14 p.m. Shots fired in Tyler Best Buy parking lot, no… Feb 21, 2018, 3:10 p.m. The long road home after Hurricane Harvey Feb 21, 2018, 1:16 p.m.
