Downed tree and power line on HWY 259 blocking the entrance to UT Longview.

LONGVIEW - Power outages continue across the city, causing stores and other outlets to close. It is also the cause for the closure of a university campus.

The University of Texas - Longview Campus will be closed Tuesday due to the outage, according to UT Tyler Executive Director Beverley S. Golden.

