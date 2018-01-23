Classes cancelled Wednesday for Raguet Elementary

School bus sign (Photo: Thinkstock, (c) Thinkstock)

NACOGDOCHES - Due to a problem with the building's heating system, classes at Raguet Elementary School will be canceled on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018.

According to the school's Facebook page, the cancellation only affects Raguet Elementary, and all other schools in Nacogdoches ISD will be open.

Teachers and staff are expected to work as normal on Wednesday, and students will be notified by 3 p.m. that day if the heating system is repaired in time for classes on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018.

