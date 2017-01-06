Coach Brad Floyd is back on the basketball court

MT. VERNON - The game facing off Winnsboro meant everything to My’Shaila Stanton. She had goals of her and Lady Tigers becoming District Champions. With Brad Floyd back on the sidelines, Stanton is excited to win.

"It felt different him not being there Tuesday," Stanton said. "So, it makes me feel better."

Coach Floyd was facing a proposed termination after accusations of fraud and misusing school funds.

The community rallied behind him and in a majority vote, school board members revoked his would be punishment.

Floyd was reinstated to coach the Lady Tigers. Just in time for their rival game tonight with Winnsboro.

Stefanie Collvins a basketball mom said Floyd is part of a bigger family outside the court.

"He has put so much heart and soul," Collvins said. "He’s puts the drive in the girls."

The thought of losing a mentor and a friend is what drove Stanton to play harder. She described not having Floyd around for one game was like having a piece to a puzzle missing.

"We just needed him to support us and motivate us," Stanton said. "He’s our motivation for the team."

With Coach Floyd back to guide Stanton and her teammates. She looked to end her senior year of basketball with a win.

