Coach Brad Floyd still facing trouble

MT. VERNON - The last time Coach Floyd was in the spotlight, his return to the basketball court helped the Lady Tigers win one of their biggest rivalry games against Winnsboro. That win boosted the player's morale because they said his presence helped support and motivate them. The Lady Tigers haven't lost a game since and their in the regional tournament.

Since the allegations of misusing school funds, the University Interscholastic League had to launch an investigation. They came to the conclusion that Floyd will be on probation for the next three years, suspended for the first five games of the next basketball season and given additional training of UIL rules.

"Those things are trying on a community," Alicia Jones said, who supports Coach Floyd.

Even though school board members voted against terminating Floyd, there is speculation regarding Floyd's teaching license being revoked. Mt. Vernon ISD hasn't commented on the accusations.

"As a former player I support him," Jones said. "If Mt. Vernon makes the mistake of getting rid of him another school deserves to have him in their community."

Residents said they're still fighting for Coach Floyd to stay on the side lines. CBS 19 reached out to school board members for an explanation about Floyd's teaching license, but have not gotten a reply.

Mt. Vernon Lady Tigers are in the regional semi-finals.

