Coaches Cure for Cancer raises hundreds for American Cancer Society

TATUM, TX - Friday was an emotional night for one community in East Texas as it came together for cancer.

Coaches Cure for Cancer took place in Tatum during both varsity basketball games.

Cancer has touched all their lives.

For once winning or losing didn't matter, but what the teams were playing for did. Cancer.

It started last year, with Coach Shane Myer's cancer diagnoses.

“Last January I was diagnosed with malignant melanoma." He said.

Then on a trip to San Antonio with the other coaches they saw a sign at a basketball clinic.

“We saw Coaches Versus Cancer and we both kind of stopped dead in our tracks and went, we got to do this. We got to make this happen." Myers said.

In the time leading up to the games the players grew closer. Not because of practices, but because of experiences. Coming forward and sharing how this will help a friend, or a family member. Sharing how cancer has touched their lives with each other.

During the games, items were raffled off, donation baskets went around, all leading up to one moment. A moment that makes Coach Myers emotional every time.

"Everybody gets to hold up their personal signs and stand in silence for a couple of minutes and think about why we are really doing this." He said. Many in Myers own family have also been diagnosed with cancer.

One player in particular says tonight will be a difficult night for him. Jacob Davis has two family members with cancer

"My Grandma just finished chemo, she has stage four lung cancer… And then my Aunt just got diagnosed with cancer not 2 weeks ago." Davis said.

Tatum might be a small town but they are able to accomplish big things.

Over $800 has been raised for the American Cancer Society.

And even though they said win or lose, it didn't matter, the Lady Eagles won their game in overtime and the Eagles won theirs as well.

