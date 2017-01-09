Cold weather cause of Longview man's death

LONGVIEW - Police got the call at 12:47 Saturday afternoon about a man's body underneath the railroad bridge.

They say the man was lying on a blanket, with a t-shirt on and partially covered with a jacket. Police identified him as James Douglas Stoker, 72, of Longview.

Stoker's wife tells us he was an Air Force Veteran that cared about others. Also, he was very active in the community.

Police believe Stoker succumbed to the cold temperatures. They say that there was no sign struggle or trauma. His family tells me this shouldn't have happened.



“I think he laid down and went to sleep, and didn't know how cold he was,” Stoker’s wife says. “He just never woke up and froze to death."



Johnson says the last time she saw him was Thursday when he went to the Social Security office. She and their daughters tried to reach Stoker, but he never answered. She says he was an Air Force veteran who cared about others.



East Texas has many options for those needing a warm place to stay during the cold. Hiway 80 Rescue Mission has two locations- 3117 West Marshall Ave in Longview and 109 South Beckham Avenue in Tyler.

There's also the Salvation Army in Longvew at 519 East Cotton Street and The Salvation Army of Tyler at 633 North Broadway Avenue.



