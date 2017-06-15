Combating potential mosquito-borne illnesses in Tyler

City officials in Tyler have already begun mosquito spraying in known problem areas.

According to the Center for Disease Control, there were 384 cases of West Nile reported in Texas in 2016.

Shawn Markmann with Tyler Animal and Pest Control says that they want to stay ahead of the spread of mosquito-borne illnesses so they “started spraying a couple months ago.”

However, he says that the best defense against mosquitoes starts at home.

“Remain vigilant and make sure that you are looking in your own backyard,” Markmann said.

