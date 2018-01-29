Community rallies to help Longview PD officer's son

Photo Courtesy GoFundMe

LONGVIEW - An East Texas community is rallying to raise money for 7-year-old Kayson Derr, the son of Longview Police Officer, Glenn Derr.

The family says Kayson is in Children's Hospital in Dallas with a blood clot in his left artery which caused a stroke and damage to the left side of his cerebellum.

There is no extensive damage to his brain, but medical professionals put Kayson in a coma for five days to prevent more damage from occurring.

According to the family, Kayson will remain in the hospital for a least a month afterward and shared that he has a long recovery ahead.

The Longview Police Department and many others have shared Kayson's GoFundMe page to help the family with expenses during this time.

