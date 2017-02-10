Concerned parent volunteers daily as crossing guard to protect kids

TYLER - One man in Tyler volunteers as a crossing guard every day to make sure kids cross the street safety. Michael Wright mans the intersection at Shiloh and Copeland in front of Cumberland Academy Middle School because there is no cross walk.

Wright is the parent of a student at Cumberland Academy. Like clockwork, he throws on his vest every afternoon at 3:20. He said he started volunteering seven months ago and can't stop now.

"At 3:30 there's going to be flood of kids come out of the middle school and head across the street," Wright said.

In a statement from the City of Tyler's Traffic Engineering Department, discussion of a crosswalk at this specific intersection is nothing new.

"Traffic, Planning and Development Services have been working with Cumberland Academy (CA) on this particular crosswalk and other CA generated pedestrian issues for years. Traffic has offered to train crossing guards, supplied by CA, free of charge. This offer was initially rejected by CA for years. Partially due to CA's new pre-school care facility, CA has recently agreed to participate and pay for the installation of this crosswalk. Once CA crossing guards are trained, a crosswalk will be installed. CA crossing guards will not be COT employees. Installing a mid-block crosswalk for elementary students without trained adult crossing guards is inherently unsafe. It is typical for developers, in this case CA, to pay for "improvements" resulting from their negative impact on traffic."

A spokesperson for the city said it costs around $200 per person for crossing guard training, and that training would be covered by the city.

CBS19 reached out to Cumberland Academy multiple times, but they never responded.

For now, Wright said he'll hold down the fort.

"Something needs to be officially done, because there may be a time when I'm not going to be here and who can help out," he said.

