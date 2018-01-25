Congressman asks for help honoring veterans with Valentines

(Photo: CAGRI OZGUR, CAGRI OZGUR)

Congressman Jeb Hensarling is asking students in his district for help to honor veterans and their service by taking part in the yearly Valentines for Vets program.

This year marks Hensarling's final "Valentines for Veterans" drive, and he hopes to make the 2018 drive the largest contribution from his district yet.

The Congressman's office collects hand-made cards for Valentines Day from students in the 5th District and deliver them to hospitalized veterans at the Dallas Veterans Administration Medical Center.

Hensarling says people need to let veterans know that "we appreciate all they have done for our country."

All valentines will be collected by Monday, Feb.5.

If you or anyone you know would like to take part in this effort, contact Amanda Beltran in Congressman Hensarling's office at 903-675-8288.

For any other questions about this program, call Margaret Smith at 214-349-9996.

