Conservationists hope to revive paddlefish population in East Texas

Baby paddlefish

JEFFERSON - Paddlefish live in various parts of the country but have become extinct in East Texas. Local conservation groups and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are working to bring back their population.

Today, they released thousands of paddlefish into the Big Cypress Bayou. The goal is for them to become acclimated to the bayou and begin to reproduce.

Gary Endsley works for the Collins Academy, a non-profit that works on conservation and historic preservation. He hosted a group of middle school kids from Queen City ISD.

The students learned about the paddlefish and their environment. Endsley says the paddlefish declined in population when a dam was opened upstream.

Paddlefish reproduce upstream and the dam disturbed their environment causing extinction their in East Texas.

Endsley says most of the paddlefish released today will end up food for other animals but the other half have a good chance of survival.

This is the third year that they have released paddlefish into the bayou.

