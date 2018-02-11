Close Samson Movie & Dinner Sweepstakes KYTX 6:17 PM. CST February 11, 2018 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Samson Movie & Dinner Sweepstakes Rules by KYTX CBS19 on Scribd © 2018 KYTX-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS ETX photographer talks about her viral boudoir photos Atwood's robbery Crosby-Lebus worker strike Las Vegas/Mandalay Bay shooting - What we know Teacher accused of assault 84-year-old post office worker retires 11 new features in IOS 11 SPCA Dogtoberfest East Texan nearly caught in Vegas shooting Under The Lights Week 5 (Sept. 29) More Stories The Perfect Valentine Gift: The Magnolia Experience… Jan 31, 2018, 7:14 p.m. 1 killed, two hurt in a wreck involving 18-wheeler… Feb 11, 2018, 4:36 p.m. Trump unveils $1.5 trillion infrastructure plan,… Feb 11, 2018, 6:14 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs