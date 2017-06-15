Cowan Center presents lineup of music, dance, theater and lectures

Sarah A. Miller/ Tyler Morning Telegraph

TYLER - Broadway plays, headline performers, a dance troupe and political commentators are coming to Tyler as part of the Cowan Center’s upcoming season.

Susan Thomae-Morphew, executive director of the performing arts venue at The University of Texas at Tyler, announced the lineup during a news conference Thursday.

The season will include “Stardust,” a tribute to singer David Bowie by a contemporary ballet troupe Complexions and separate lectures by political commentators Greg Gutfeld and Kimberly Guilfoyle. Both appear as panelists on the Fox News Channel’s “The Five” and contribute to other shows on the cable network.

The Cowan is teaming with Young Audiences of Northeast Texas and Discovery Science Place in Tyler to present two shows for children, “Mr. Popper’s Penguins” and a new adaptation of “Alice in Wonderland.”

Earlier it was announced that cellist Yo-Yo Ma will perform at the Cowan on Sept. 17 with East Texas Symphony Orchestra as a joint presentation with the orchestra.

During the news conference Mrs. Morphew-Tomae referred to Ma as the best cellist “now, and maybe forever.”

She noted that after 20 seasons the Cowan has “succeeded in elevating the cultural offerings in Tyler and East Texas.”

Arts are an “expression of the human spirit,” she said, adding that those who work at the center are validated by responses to the arts from patrons.

She also thanked financial supporters, board members, ushers and staff.

The season is split into several series. Tickets can be purchased for the entire season, specific series or for individual shows. Information about tickets is posted on the venue’s website, cowancenter.com.

THE SEASON

Performing Arts Series

Yo-Yo Ma, Sept. 17

“Million Dollar Quartet,” Feb. 12, 2018

“All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914,” Nov. 30

Complexions Contemporary Ballet, Feb. 27

Celtic Woman, May 10, 2018

Broadway Series

“Cinderella,” Jan. 18, 2018

“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” Feb. 3, 2018

“Mowtown The Musical,” March 6, 2018

“The Wizard of Oz,” April 21, 2018

Braithwaite Intimate Gathering Series

Roseanne Cash, Oct. 27

America, Nov. 2

The Doobie Brothers, Jan. 11, 2018

Distinguished Lecture Series

Greg Gutfeld, Oct. 10

Kimberly Guilfoyle, April 3, 2018

Arts In Education (for children)

“Mr. Popper’s Penguins,” Dec. 8

“Alice in Wonderland,” March 9, 2018

