Crawfish Craze: Bigger prices, smaller mudbugs

BIG SANDY -

Crawfish season started later than usual this year and it's affecting not only the size but the price of mudbugs this year.

Luke Parrish, owner of Circle M Crawfish in Big Sandy says this is the worst crawfish season he's seen yet.

The price and size doesn't matter to those critter lovers though, they're still packing the place to get this limited time item.

"So, you’re talking $6 times $7 that’s $42 and no one blinks an eye," said Parrish

For only a few months a year, crawfish lovers get their fix.

"It’s funny because crawfish goes out of season around July and it’s like the world stops turning," said 13-year employee at Circle M Crawfish, Tony Herbert

The demand is high which is causing farmers to get the supply out of the ground earlier and quicker.

"Now we’re forcing crawfish to come out of the ground earlier in the year and we’re wanting them to come out in October/November because people want them and there’s a huge market for them." said Parrish

At the end of the day, it's not about the price, the size or how hard you have to work to eat these critters, it's the experience.

"Crawfish eaters are kinda like a subculture, they bond over it, before you know it everybody’s friend here," said Parrish. "When you sit down for a hour you’re going to talk you’re going to have conversation.

