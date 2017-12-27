CHEROKEE COUNTY - Officials from the North Cherokee County Fire Department received the call regarding the fire at around 7 p.m. Wednesday evening on County Road 3908 in Jacksonville.

Authorities say the oil tank caught on fire at a production area of BreitBurn Energy Partners, near Love's Lookout.

Crews from the North Cherokee Fire Department, TxDOT and the Cherokee County Sheriff's office are on the scene.

As of now, there are no known injuries, and crews are letting the tank burn until crews from the company arrive.

