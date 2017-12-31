Crews on scene of Winona structure fire

SMITH COUNTY - UPDATE: Authorities say there are no injuries so far. As of now, officials do not know whether anybody was at home at the time of the fire.

The home is a brick two-story house that is totally engulfed in flames, with only the breakfast side left standing.

Crews are on the scene of a structure fire on 17820 Farm to Market Road 2015 in Winona.

According to the Lindale Fire Department, the structure is believed to be a residence and is engulfed in flames.

Firefighters from Lindale are helping other crews from Winona, Red Springs, Chapel Hill, and Hawkins fight the blaze.

As of now, no injuries have been reported.

