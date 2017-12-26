Crews respond to fire near Longview Country Club

GREGG COUNTY - Crews from the White Oak Fire Department responded to a structure fire that started some time Tuesday afternoon near the Longview Country Club.

According to the Gregg County Fire Public Information Officer, the structure is "believed to be" a residence and there have been no reports of injuries at this time.

Two DPS units were also sent to the scene to control traffic.

Refresh for updates.

© 2017 KYTX-TV