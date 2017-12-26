Crews respond to fire near Longview Country Club

GREGG COUNTY - Crews from the White Oak Fire Department responded to a structure fire that started some time Tuesday afternoon near the Longview Country Club.
According to the Gregg County Fire Public Information Officer, the structure is "believed to be" a residence and there have been no reports of injuries at this time.
Two DPS units were also sent to the scene to control traffic.
Refresh for updates.
© 2017 KYTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs