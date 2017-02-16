Crossing guard hit by car near Clarkston Elementary

Stop sign for a crossing guard at an elementary school in rural Utah, USA. (Photo: johnnya123, johnnya123)

TYLER - A crossing guard suffered minor injuries from being hit by a car near Clarkston Elementary Thursday morning.

Around 7:5 a.m., Clayton Meshell, 73, was hit by a car driven by 26-year-old Trupti Madane while he was escorting children across the northbound lanes of Loop 323 near Roanaoke Street.

Meshall was sent to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Madine stated she did not see him as she turned onto the loop from Fairfax Street. She was cited for failure to obey a crossing guard.

No children were injured in the incident.

