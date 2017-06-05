Cumberland Road to close June 6

TYLER - Longview Road and Bridge will be closing Cumberland Road from Old Jacksonville to Blue Mountain Road for repairs on Tuesday, June 6.

The lanes on both the eastbound and westbound sides of the road will be closed for the day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., depending on the weather.

One lane will remain open for traffic. Travelers are advised to use Blue Mountain Road as their detour.

