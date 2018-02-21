Current Road Conditions in Smith Co.

(Photo: Treece, Hannah)

SMITH CO. - With the non-stop rain, roads and bridges can get dangerous quickly.

Smith Co. is watching a few roads for flash flooding, including Country Road 411, Country Road 451, and Country Road 2180.

Detective Andy Erbaugh with the Tyler Police Department said remember is to slow down, you don't have to go the speed limit.

The number one thing they said to look out for: standing water on the roads.

"It's supposed to rain most of the week," Erbaugh said. "So one thing we really urge people to be careful with is standing water. Because that's what's going to occur on the roads."

If you do come across standing water, Erbaugh said to call TPD immediately so they can send officers out to that road.

Jenny Wells with the City of Tyler said if water is too deep to see the pavement markings, it's too deep to drive through.

© 2018 KYTX-TV