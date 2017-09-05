DACA decision reignites debate over immigration reform

The Trump administration announced plans to end the Obama era DACA or, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, program that shielded children who entered the country illegally from deportation.

The move reignited the immigration debate around East Texas.

UT Tyler Hispanic Student Association President Julio Espinosa said that he was “sad because we would be deporting people that already have skills” and are contributing to the economy.

Smith County GOP President Brent Thompson disagrees and says that “its logical to have 6 months of debate and have a vote on the issue.”

Both agree that the debate over immigration is far from over and hope that a compromise will eventually be reached.

