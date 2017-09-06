DACA repeal would impact ETX economy

Young immigrants and supporters walk holding signs during a rally in support of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) in Los Angeles, California on September 1, 2017. (Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

TYLER - Experts claim repealing Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) would impact East Texas businesses.

President of the Tyler Economic Development Council, Tom Mullins, said Hispanics are a major contributor to the workforce and have a significant economic impact.

"Their impact is not only on the immediate economy, but long term," he said. "We're losing a talent pool for future potential employment in skill-driven jobs."

Mullins said nearly half of all DACA students who go to college in East Texas stay in the area for work.

"There are a lot of jobs being created, and if we take a whole segment of the population out of the potential labor pool. It will make it hard for companies seeking workers to find them," he said. "We have to keep that growth engine going."

With doubt and uncertainty, Mullins said it could only take a few months to see an impact locally.

Roberts & Roberts attorney Nick Pesina said there is a stigma surrounding how immigrants are perceived in the U.S.

DACA recipients are immigrants without a criminal record, as required.

"You're talking about those that we want in the workforce. The people that make the fabric of our workforce," Pesina said. "They are walking proof of the American Dream."

There is a six month delay in ending the program.

