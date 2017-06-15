Dallas man sentenced to 75 years in prison, bail jumping

Prison Cell Bars (Photo: DanHenson1, Custom)

A 68-year-old Dallas native, Jud Waymond Smith, will serve a 75-year sentence after being found guilty by an Upshur County jury on Thursday for jumping bail and failing to appear in court.

According to evidence presented in court, Smith already had seven prior felony convictions ranging from Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon to Retaliation against a Peace Officer.

Back since the early 1980's, Smith had also assaulted women and committed other various crimes.

Smith was on bond for Retaliation against a DPS trooper and did not appear for his court date or trial before his trial in Upshur County.

© 2017 KYTX-TV