Damages caused by storm

TYLER - Peter Roach grew up in the Richmond neighborhood, near Barclay, in Tyler. For more than 40 years, he's lived long enough to see a tree grow and now split. It's the same tree that fell on power lines and left many homeowners in the dark during an overnight storm.

"Those were planted in 1968 or 1969," Roach said.

The National Weather Service in Shreveport believed the winds were strong enough to take down trees that were saturated from all the rain. That's one of the reasons why a severe weather warning was issued.

Andrew Quiroz said he heard a loud 'thud' in the middle of the night. Turns out, a tree fell on his neighbor's front yard. He said he's thankful because it could have fallen in either direction. Quiroz said trees that are too weak to withstand severe weather is a concern.

"We were fortunate and he [his neighbor] was not so but at least it didn't hit house," Quiroz said. "That's the wonderful thing."

However, some East Texans weren't as fortunate to keep their belongings in one piece. Large tree branches smashed cars at John Soules Foods. At last check, crews were working to remove all the debris.

