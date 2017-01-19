Death of Anderson County couple under investigation

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office assisted by the Texas Rangers, is investigating the deaths of an Anderson County couple at the 7600 block of FM 2419.

The Sheriff’s Office received a call from a family member at approximately 7:20pm on Wednesday night, stating he had found his mother and father deceased in their home.

He said he had been out of contact with his parents for about 3 weeks and mentioned that his mother who was ill had not been to work in over two weeks.

Upon arrival the couple appeared to have been deceased for some time.

An autopsy has been ordered. This case is under investigation.

