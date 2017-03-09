Death of Upshur County boy possible homicide, died of head injury

GILMER (KYTX/Tyler Morning Telegraph) - Preliminary findings of an autopsy released Thursday show the March 2 death of an Upshur County boy who would have celebrated his first birthday Saturday is believed to be a homicide caused by "blunt force injuries of the head."

According to a report from the Sheriff's office, the child was found injured at a home in the 700 block of Farm-to-Market Road 2088 and was rushed to a hospital in Pittsburg. The child later died from his injuries.

However, Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb said his office's investigation into the death of Armani Troy Berrospe is continuing as authorities are awaiting the full official autopsy report to make sure the death was a homicide rather than accidental. He said he did not know when it would be issued.

