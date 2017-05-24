Denton Co. Sheriff rants on Manchester bombing

DENTON - When someone says 'radical Islamic terrorism', Denton county Sheriff Tracy Murphree said he was called names and chastised. After sounding off on Facebook regarding the Manchester bombing at an Ariana Grande concert, the sheriff dug his heels to ground and said he stands by what he said.

"I've never shy away from telling you my beliefs or how I feel about things," Murphree said. "I'm not politically correct."

According to Sheriff Murphree's public Facebook post he said 'this is what happens when you disarm your citizens.'

"When you open your borders without proper vetting. When you allow political correctness to dictate how you respond to an enemy that wants to kill you." Murphree wrote.

Other cities like Longview said they don't have a behavioral guideline for employees, not elected officials. They don't have a direct policy regarding what city leaders can post on social media, but it doesn't negate the possibility of consequences. It's not the first time a city leader was under fire for ranting on social media. In April 2016, a Jacksonville police chief resigned after calling people 'retards' and 'attention seekers with low IQ's.'

East Texans told CBS 19, sheriff Murphree's use of freedom of speech isn't an issue, but it could be, and would it be necessary. Harold Powell, Longview, said people should take into consideration what kind of damages can be done.

"When you start blabbing and running out the mouth then you put yourself in the line of fire. Why do that?" Powell asked.

CBS 19 reached out the Denton county sheriff's office for any additional comments. They have yet to receive a call back.

© 2017 KYTX-TV