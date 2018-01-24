Denzel Washington coming to East Texas

Photo Courtesy Wiley College

MARSHALL - Two-time Oscar-winner Denzel Washington will be honored for his contributions to debate education during the nation's first Historically Black Colleges and Universities Speech and Debate Tournament to be held at Wiley College on Jan. 25 through Jan. 27, 2018.

Ten years ago, Washington starred in and directed "The Great Debaters" a film that influenced the forensics program revival at Wiley College.

"Because of his unyielding support, our debate program was not only reborn, it has excelled in achieving goals of winning highly coveted prizes and awards," Christopher Medina, Wiley's Director of Forensics, said.

Medina also commended Washington's contribution to Wiley graduates who "credit debate education for equipping them with solid and marketable skills to compete in the workforce.".

"Washington has been a staunch supporter of Wiley College and historically black colleges, and we are forever indebted to him," President and CEO of Wiley College, Haywood L. Strickland stated.

Wiley College will recognize Washington during the awards ceremony for his support of the school, as well as the original Great Debaters and their debate coach and mentor, Melvin B. Tolson

"The Great Debaters" story and script writers, Bob Eisele and Jeff Poro will be alongside Washington during the award presentation.

