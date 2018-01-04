Deputies, district investigating threatening message in school bathroom

Photo Courtesy Central ISD Facebook

ANGELINA COUNTY - Deputies from the Angelina County Sheriff's Office are joining Central ISD in an investigation after administrators found out about a threatening message written in a bathroom at Central High School.

According to the district's Facebook page, law enforcement was notified as soon as administrators were made aware of the message that was confirmed to have been written before the Christmas break.

District law enforcement is currently investigating this issue with the Angelina County Sheriff's Office.

On their post, the district also noted that they take any potential threat seriously, and their top priority is "the safety and security of all students and staff."

