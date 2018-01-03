Deputies investigating drive-by shooting in East Texas

ANGELINA COUNTY - Deputies from the Angelina County Sheriff's Office are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday night on the 1000 Block of Farm to Market Road 2108.

According to law enforcement, multiple shots were fired in the direction of vehicles parked in front of a home.

There no injuries, and the shooting is still under investigation.

