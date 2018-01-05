Sheriff's office mourns loss of Smith Co. Detective Anthony Broyles

Photo Courtesy Facebook

SMITH COUNTY - According to the Smith County Sheriff's Department, Detective Anthony Broyles died Thursday of apparent natural causes.

In a Facebook post by Sheriff Larry Smith, the department said that Broyles did not show up for work and was later found by Deputies and his mother unresponsive in his home.

"Anthony was a gentle giant who worked hard in spite of his recent illness," Smith wrote.

Smith also asked for prayers for Broyles' family and recalled a recent conversation he had with the detective.

Once funeral arrangements are made, Smith will notify the public.

