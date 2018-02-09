Deputies release video of aggravated robbery suspects at large

Photo Courtesy Smith County Sheriff's Office

SMITH COUNTY - Deputies from the Smith County Sheriff's Office are searching for two suspect who robbed the Aces Liquor Store at gunpoint at around 10:30 p.m. Jan. 25, 2018 on the 300 block of South Main Street in Winona.

When law enforcement arrived to the scene, the store clerks were not injured and told them that the two white, male suspects came into the store and pointed guns at them.

The suspects then demanded money from the register and stole multiple liquor bottles before fleeing the scene.

Video surveillance footage was obtained by detectives and the case is still being investigated.

Detectives would like the public's assistance in identifying the suspects, and if you or anyone you know has information about the robbery, contact Detective Hinton at 903-590-2698.

