Deputies searching for identity of armed robbery suspect

Photo Courtesy Smith County Sheriff's Office

SMITH COUNTY - Deputies from the Smith County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying man who robbed the Oasis Convenience Store around 9:15 p.m. Thursday, on the 14700 block of Highway 110 North.

According to authorities, the suspect displayed a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded money.

His vehicle is a dark four-door truck and is possibly occupied by another passenger.

No one was hurt during the robbery, but deputies say an undisclosed amount of money was taken.

The suspect is described as a white, bald man, standing at about 5 feet 8 inches.

If you or anyone you know has information regarding the suspect, contact Detective Stockwell at 903-747-7330 or the Smith County Sheriff's Office at 903-566-6600.

