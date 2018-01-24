Deputies searching for suspect wanted for burglary, thefts

Photo Courtesy Harrison County Sheriff's Office

HARRISON COUNTY - Deputies from the Harrison County Sheriff's Office need help finding 35-year-old Denver Cass Simmons, a man wanted for multiple offenses.

Simmons has active warrants for his arrest and is wanted in Harrison County for burglary, unauthorized use of a vehicle and multiple thefts.

According to authorities, Simmons was known to be in the area of Farm to Market Road 2625 between Farm to Market Road 31 South and Farm to Market Road 9 South in Waskom, or the southeast area of Harrison County.

If you or anyone you know has information on this suspect, call the Harrison County Sheriff's Office at 903-923-4000.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.

