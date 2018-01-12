Deputies warn locals about ETX phone scheme

SHELBY COUNTY - Deputies from the Shelby County Sheriff's Office are warning locals about a phone scheme in the area.
According to authorities, the caller is impersonating a law enforcement officer with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.
The caller then states they have warrants for not appearing for a grand jury summons and will ask you to pay court costs and/or a retainer fee.
Law enforcement officials say that the number used by the caller belongs to a Shelby County employee.
Once the call is answered, the caller gives instructions to call the number to what seems like a switchboard at the Shelby County Courthouse,
The caller also will ask for credit card information.
Deputies want to let locals know that the call is a phone scheme and to not give out any information to the caller.
If you have any questions about the matter, call the Shelby County Sheriff's Office at 936-598-5601.
