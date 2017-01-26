Diboll man arrested in connection with 2009 traffic fatalities

Vincente Rico Gonzalez

On Thursday the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the U.S. Marshals Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force arrested fugitive Vincente Rico Gonzalez, 38, in connection with his indictment for intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault, stemming from a May 2009 three-fatality crash on U.S. 59 in Angelina County.

DPS Special Agents and the U.S. Marshals Service located Gonzalez in Deer Park, near Houston, and placed him under arrest Thursday morning for the four felony charges.

According to the October 2009 indictment, Gonzalez is accused of being intoxicated while traveling the wrong way on U.S. 59 when his Chevrolet pickup collided with a Chrysler Sebring. Three occupants of the Sebring, including one child, died in the wreck and a fourth occupant was seriously injured.

Intoxication manslaughter carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, and intoxication assault carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

