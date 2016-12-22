Did your electric bill jump?

LONGVIEW - When it comes to paying bills, Brittany Gray made it a goal to be one step ahead. That means knowing where each pay check goes to and how much.

"I budget everything I have," Gray said. "Mine is broken down to every pay period."

The freezing weather prompted her to keep the heat on for days. What came in the mail soon after, almost upset her budgeting routine. She noticed a 25 dollar jump in her electric bill, Gray said she usually pays around 60 dollars in utilities. Gray said it's nice to have something in your pocket when it doesn't go towards a bill.

"The frustration of having that increase, it affects everything else," Gray said. "So, you have to go back to square one as to where are you gonna make the adjustments."

It is a common misconception that when the air conditioning system is off, it makes the furnace work harder to make the furnace work harder to have the heat circulate around the house. According to Energy.Gov, the house is dropping below it's normal temperature. Instead, set it to heat and a low temperature like 68.

As for Gray, she said she's finding other ways to be energy efficient.

The average electric bill in Longview for the month of December is 109 dollars. In Tyler, it's a 133 dollars.

