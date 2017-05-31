Disaster relief teams start workiing in Easton

EASTON - Disaster relief teams helping Easton residents following Sunday's tornado.

The National Weather Service confirms an EF-1 tornado went through the area, leaving destruction in its path.

The tornado uprooted trees and downed many power lines in the area.

While many people in Easton do have power, they are left with a big mess. Overall many resident say they are thankful to still be alive.



“This is the worst weather we have had since Hurricane Ike, I am so thankful my house was not damaged.” Easton resident Ebbie Lover said.

The Longview Fairgrounds are located at 1123 Jaycee Drive, Longview, TX 75604. Also you can reach the Red Cross of East Texas at 903-753-2091.

