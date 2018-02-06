Discarded ashes spark fire under carport at Longview home, no injuries

LONGVIEW - Two vehicles, two motorcycles and furniture were destroyed in a carport fire in Longview Tuesday morning.

According to a Longview Fire Department Facebook post, the fire started from discarded ashes that had been put into a trash can.

Crews were able to contain the fire before it spread to the house in the 1700 block of Buckner Street, but not before it melted some siding near the carport.

One person was home at the time of the fire, but no injuries were reported.

© 2018 KYTX-TV