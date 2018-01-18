Dog flu and other viruses on the rise in East Texas

Noodle. Photo: Everett Animal Shelter.

TYLER, TX - Dog flu, or, Canine Influenza, upper respiratory diseases and viruses are on the rise in East Texas.

Dr. Erica Dumeyer with Alexis Animal Clinic said that symptoms start out looking like Kennel Cough and they just get worse from there.

Other symptoms include:

Coughing

Fever

Lack of energy

Nasal discharge

No appetite

Sound familiar to you?

It attacks dogs the same way the flu attacks humans. It is important to note that the flu cannot be transferred from dog to human or human to dog.

Also similar to the flu a person gets, the dog flu has multiple strains.

If you choose to vaccinate, make sure the vet has the vaccine that protects against both and not just one.

Besides vaccinating, keeping up with normal disinfecting and cleaning procedures can help. It is also safer to keep your animals away from others during this time.

One of the hardest areas to prevent the spread of the flu is in a shelter. With such close quarters, it can spread like wildfire.

A Kentucky shelter went through that exact issue.

It’s one of the reasons fostering an animal can be important. It keeps less in the shelter and makes that less of a chance for infection.

"if you take 10 dogs, 8 of them are going to come down with those symptoms,” Dumeyer said of dogs being exposed to the influenza.

Also, be careful with cats. One strain of the dog flu can be passed to cats, and there is no vaccine for them.

© 2018 KYTX-TV