Dog trapped in a storm drain for days rescued

LONGVIEW - 18 year old Dooley was more than 30 feet, trapped, inside a storm drain in front of his own home. Animal control said the dog entered the pipe and made himself stuck in the process. There wasn't a way to get him out at first.

Dooley was last seen on a Friday. For three days, the dog was stuck inside the drain and the weather wasn't kind to him. Chris Kemper the supervisor at Longview animal shelter said the only option was to dig Dooley out.

For hours, volunteer fire fighters an animal control officers were in the pouring rain. Digging the dog out while the water was rising and mud piling. Dooley was eventually retrieved.

Dr. Christine Prior was one of the veterinarians who treated Dooley. She said if he was inside the storm drain for one more day, he would've died.

"There was a chance he was gonna be really and not make it," Prior said. "But we're here for the long haul."

Dooley only suffered lacerations and went into shock, however, he's on the road to recovery. Animal control said the dog has a will to live. They said it's not clear how Dooley ended up in the drain, but they tell CBS 19 it wasn't negligence from the owners.

(© 2017 KYTX)