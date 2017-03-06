KYTX
DPS traffic stop leads to more than a $11 million drug seizure

KYTX 2:59 PM. CST March 06, 2017

WESLACO, TX. -  The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on Saturday arrested one suspect and seized nearly a ton of marijuana after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Hidalgo County.


At approximately 12:45 p.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a tractor-trailer, traveling northbound on U.S. 281 and F.M. 2812, for a traffic violation.

During the stop, the Trooper discovered 80 bundles of marijuana concealed inside boxes.

The drugs, which weighed 1,954 pounds, are worth approximately more than $11 million.


Juan Carlos Sandoval-Martinez, 36, of Houston, was arrested and booked into the Hidalgo County jail for felony possession of marijuana.

