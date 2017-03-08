Close DPS Trooper involved in 3-vehicle crash in Dogwood City KYTX 8:45 PM. CST March 08, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST A DPS Trooper was involved in a three-vehicle crash near Highway 155 and Mary Martin Drive in Dogwood City Wednesday night. Emergency crews are on their way to the scene. We will have additional information as it becomes available. © 2017 KYTX-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Arrests made in Sheryia Grant's disappearance Mar. 8, 2017, 7:36 p.m. Robbery, shooting, stabbing leads to 3 family… Mar. 8, 2017, 2:01 p.m. Longview mother arrested for murder in her child's death Mar. 8, 2017, 10:38 a.m.
