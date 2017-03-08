KYTX
DPS Trooper involved in 3-vehicle crash in Dogwood City

KYTX 8:45 PM. CST March 08, 2017

A DPS Trooper was involved in a three-vehicle crash near Highway 155 and Mary Martin Drive in Dogwood City Wednesday night.
 
Emergency crews are on their way to the scene.
 
We will have additional information as it becomes available.

