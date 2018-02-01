DREAM COME TRUE: ETX Taylor Swift fan wins tickets to concert

Dylan Taylor and his mom Sarah, singing to a Taylor Swift Song, May 2017.

HALLSVILLE - An East Texas teen just got the best birthday gift...two tickets to a Taylor Swift's Dallas Concert in October.

"He ran to me with a big grin on his face, threw his arms around me and whispered in my ear 'Taylor Swift'."

That's how his mother described Dylan's reaction to the news. He also did a little dance:

Sarah, Dylan's mom, says he is a huge Taylor Swift fan, and every time one of her songs plays on the radio, Dylan and Sarah crank up the sound and sing along. Dylan has down syndrome and has already been through so much in his life, including two open-heart surgeries, so they celebrate life and the little things every day.

"He's my oldest, my miracle baby," Sarah says.

One day, just for fun, she decided to record them singing, and shared it with her friends on social media.

That was May 2017. Fast forward to Jan. 30...Sarah heard about a contest on a local radio station for tickets to see Taylor Swift, and entered the video on the last day of the contest.

And won!

The concert is in October, so Dylan has to wait just a bit longer to see his favorite singer.

Congratulations Dylan from all of us at CBS19!

