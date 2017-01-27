Driver crashes into Longview convenience store

Longview Police

LONGVIEW - The cleanup has begun after a car crashed into a convenience store early Friday morning in Longview.





Longview Police

According to a twitter post from the Longview Police department, the accident happened at the E-Z Mart on the corner of Loop 281 and Bill Owens Parkway. Thankfully, there were no injuries.

Longview Police are investigating the incident and added a tip to their tweet:

Always put your vehicle in park before getting out.

Wise words indeed.

LPD investigating a accident @ Loop 281 & Bill Owens. Vehicle vs Building. No injuries. Always put your vehicle in park before getting out. pic.twitter.com/nG14VF1nTC — Longview Police (@LongviewPolice) January 27, 2017

