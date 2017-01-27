Driver crashes into Longview convenience store

LONGVIEW - The cleanup has begun after a car crashed into a convenience store early Friday morning in Longview.
According to a twitter post from the Longview Police department, the accident happened at the E-Z Mart on the corner of Loop 281 and Bill Owens Parkway. Thankfully, there were no injuries.
Longview Police are investigating the incident and added a tip to their tweet:
Always put your vehicle in park before getting out.
Wise words indeed.
LPD investigating a accident @ Loop 281 & Bill Owens. Vehicle vs Building. No injuries. Always put your vehicle in park before getting out. pic.twitter.com/nG14VF1nTC— Longview Police (@LongviewPolice) January 27, 2017
(© 2017 KYTX)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs