(Photo: Goldman, David)

UPSHUR COUNTY - UPDATE: The 23-year-old man involved in a fatal accident that killed two Harmony teenagers June 3, 2016 pleaded guilty to four charges.

According to Upshur County District Attorney Billy Byrd, Robert William Frazier plead guilty Tuesday morning to two counts of intoxication manslaughter, and two counts of intoxication assault.

On June 3, Haley Johnson, 19, and Bailee Russell, 18, were killed and Alisha Allen and Cameron Johnson, both 18, were severely injured when Frazier struck their vehicle while trying to avoid another collision.

Frazier is currently in the Upshur County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

An Upshur County grand jury has indicted the driver involved in the fatal collision that killed two teens and severely wounded two others, according to a press release issued Sept. 30 by the Upshur County Criminal District Attorney's office.

(© 2017 KYTX)