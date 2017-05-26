Driver injured after plowing into Palestine JcPenny's

(Photo: (Image: AP))

One person was sent to a local hospital after losing control of her car and crashing into a local retail store in Palestine Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to the wreck at JCPenny's located in the 1900 block of South Loop 256 shortly after 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

When law enforcement arrived on the scene, they determined that the driver of a 2017 Kia Rio had lost control of her car, hit several other vehicles in the parking lot before finally crashing into the front of JCPenny's.

The driver, whose identity has not yet been released, was taken to the Palestine Regional Medical Center to be treated for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

An investigation is still underway, but police believe alcohol was not a factor in this incident.

