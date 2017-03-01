Driver killed on Toll 49 after car falls off trailer into oncoming traffic

Emergency crews responded to a fatal two-vehicle accident Wednesday night at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Loop 49.

According to Texas DPS trooper Sgt Jean Dark, a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling north on Loop 49 just north of Hwy 64. A Ford pickup hauling a trailered vehicle was traveling south on Loop 49.

The trailered vehicle (a Ford Mustang) came off of the towed trailer and went into oncoming traffic.

The Silverado ran into the Mustang. The driver of the Silverado was killed, two passengers in the same vehicle were transported to ETMC. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The deceased drivers name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The crash is still under investigation.

CBS19 will provide more information when it becomes available.

(© 2017 KYTX)